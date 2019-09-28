'Where it all began' for Justin, Hailey!

Washington DC [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): With just a few days to go for his second wedding with model Hailey Baldwin, singer Justin Bieber revisited his initial days of dating and shared a beautiful glimpse of "where it all began" for the two!

The two are all set to tie the knot for the second time next week but before that happens, Bieber shared an utterly adorable throwback picture, taking his fans back to the time when the two had just started dating.

The capture shared on Instagram, features Bieber with his signature shaggy hairstyle, whereas Baldwin is seen smiling with her arm around her beau and holding up a peace sign.

"My wife and I where it all began," the 'Sorry' fame singer captioned.

The cute picture caught the attention of many of the couple's friends and family members.

TV personality and beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner, commented on the photo, writing, "This is amazing."

Bieber's mom Pattie Mallette wrote: "Oh my heart. How adorable!"



The singer and model have known each other from the time they were teens. Their romance started in 2016.

However, they split after dating for a while but rekindled the romance in May 2018. By September of that year, the pair had secretly tied the knot at the New York City courthouse.

Now, the lovely duo is all set to kick off a weekend of celebrations to walk down the aisle for the second time in South Carolina.

"They are both beyond excited to celebrate with friends this weekend," a source revealed to People.

Just two days prior, Bieber also asked for his fans' advice on helping him choose the right tuxedo for his special day. The 25-year-old singer, who seems engrossed in the wedding preparations, jokingly posted a number of colourful outfit options on Instagram, writing, "Help me choose a tux for my wedding. It's between these three."

According to TMZ, the pair's 'save the date' cards indicate that they are getting hitched on September 30. (ANI)

