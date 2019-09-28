Justin Bieber with Hailey Baldwin (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Justin Bieber with Hailey Baldwin (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

'Where it all began' for Justin, Hailey!

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 19:25 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): With just a few days to go for his second wedding with model Hailey Baldwin, singer Justin Bieber revisited his initial days of dating and shared a beautiful glimpse of "where it all began" for the two!
The two are all set to tie the knot for the second time next week but before that happens, Bieber shared an utterly adorable throwback picture, taking his fans back to the time when the two had just started dating.
The capture shared on Instagram, features Bieber with his signature shaggy hairstyle, whereas Baldwin is seen smiling with her arm around her beau and holding up a peace sign.
"My wife and I where it all began," the 'Sorry' fame singer captioned.
The cute picture caught the attention of many of the couple's friends and family members.
TV personality and beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner, commented on the photo, writing, "This is amazing."
Bieber's mom Pattie Mallette wrote: "Oh my heart. How adorable!"

The singer and model have known each other from the time they were teens. Their romance started in 2016.
However, they split after dating for a while but rekindled the romance in May 2018. By September of that year, the pair had secretly tied the knot at the New York City courthouse.
Now, the lovely duo is all set to kick off a weekend of celebrations to walk down the aisle for the second time in South Carolina.
"They are both beyond excited to celebrate with friends this weekend," a source revealed to People.
Just two days prior, Bieber also asked for his fans' advice on helping him choose the right tuxedo for his special day. The 25-year-old singer, who seems engrossed in the wedding preparations, jokingly posted a number of colourful outfit options on Instagram, writing, "Help me choose a tux for my wedding. It's between these three."
According to TMZ, the pair's 'save the date' cards indicate that they are getting hitched on September 30. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 19:44 IST

'The Chase' begins: 'Laal Kaptaan's second trailer is a thriller

New Delhi (India), Sept 28 (ANI): If 'The Hunt', the first trailer of Saif Ali Khan's 'Laal Kaptaan' left you spellbound then a new trailer 'The Chase' is sure to send chills down your spine!

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 19:40 IST

'Udta Teetar' of 'Saand Ki Aankh' celebrates women power

New Delhi (India), Sept 28 (ANI): The first song from Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' is out, which depicts the heroic story of Shooter Dadis -- Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 17:24 IST

Celebrities shower wishes on 'Nightingale of India' Lata...

New Delhi (India), Sept 28 (ANI): Music sensation Lata Mangeshkar has been the playback voice behind a number of artistes in the Bollywood industry and to wish her on her 90th birthday, scores of celebrities showered love and praises on the "unforgettable voice of India."

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 15:07 IST

Here's why September 28 is special for Rishi Kapoor!

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has thanked God for this day, September 28 as it is significant in his life.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 14:56 IST

Akshay Kumar gives hilarious reply on Chunky Panday post

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Akshay Kumar who is known for his humour and witty answers recently gave a hilarious reply on Chunky Panday's tweet.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 14:10 IST

How Alia Bhatt wished beau Ranbir Kapoor on 37th birthday!

New Delhi (India), Sept 28 (ANI): On Ranbir Kapoor's 37th birthday, actor Alia Bhatt shared an unseen picture of her beau which will leave you in awe of two!

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 13:54 IST

President Kovind, Javadekar wish Lata Mangeshkar on 90th birthday

New Delhi (India), Sept 28 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar extended their warm wishes to one of India's greatest singer, Lata Mangeshkar on her 90th birthday!

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:30 IST

Celine Dion lashes out at body shamers, says 'I take what's good for me'

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Canadian singer Celine Dion, who faced backlash because of her slimmed-down appearance, gave a befitting reply to the trollers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:26 IST

Meghan Markle pays tribute to murdered college student in South Africa

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): As Prince Harry continues to complete his impending work in Angola, Meghan Markle who is in South Africa with her son Archie visited a memorial to pay tribute to a murdered college student.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:17 IST

Parineeti Chopra is in love with her new 'pad'

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Bollywood's diva Parineeti Chopra who has her hands full this year with back-to-back films has a new address in Mumbai now.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:08 IST

Lilly Singh apologises for making 'disrespectful' comment on turban

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Famous YouTuber Lilly Singh has apologised for making a "disrespectful" comment about turbans during the last episode of her show.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 10:56 IST

Warner Bros. refuses interviews at 'Joker' premiere amid scrutiny

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): It seems that the much-anticipated film 'Joker' which is set to release next week, is facing scrutiny regarding its villain. This resulted in Warner Bros. denying press interviews during the film premiere.

Read More
iocl