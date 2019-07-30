Sonu Nigam (Picture courtesy: Instagram)
Wishes pour in as Sonu Nigam turns 46

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:43 IST

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Singer Sonu Nigam, who has ruled over our heart with his melodious voice, turned 46 on Tuesday, a day which was made special for the singer by his friends and colleagues from B-town.
Singer Armaan Malik wished Sonu with a special message on his social media account alongside a fluttering heart.

Armaan's brother Amaal Malik, who is a music composer and singer, also wished the 'Kal Ho Na Ho' singer.
Calling Sonu a 'legendary' singer, Amaal thanked the singer for rendering 'Patta Patta' for him for which he is proud of the singer.

Singer Anup Jalota wrote that Sonu has created a benchmark in the music industry with his magical voice and wished him a happy birthday and success.

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wished Sonu a happy birthday and asked fans to listen to the singer's 'Bharat Ki Baat' song.

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan too wished her 'friend' Sonu on his special day. She wished that he continues to make the world happy with his songs alongside a picture of herself with the singer.

Sonu was born in Faridabad, Haryana in 1973. The singer who has mesmerised fans with his soulful voice is still quite popular among fans.
Some of the hits that singer has given include 'Bole Chudiyan', 'Akhiyon Se Goli Maare', 'Hans Mat Pagli', 'Do Pal' and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. (ANI)

