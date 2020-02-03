Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Lakers Game

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 3 (ANI): American rapper Wiz Khalifa and singer Charlie Puth paid an emotional tribute to the National Basketball Association (NBA) player Kobe Bryant at the Los Angeles Lakers game.

American professional basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, along with seven other people were on a helicopter that crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California late last month.

According to Billboard, Khalifa and Puth teamed up to sing 'See You Again', which was originally written in 2015 after the death of 'Fast and Furious' star Paul Walker in 2013.

The song has always been a tribute and was definitely a fitting choice for the halftime show at the Staples Center on Friday night as the Los Angeles Lakers played against the Portland Trailblazers in their first game back after losing one of their legends.

Rapper Wiz also uploaded a picture of himself from the day. "REST IN PEACE MAMBA #taylorgang," read the caption of the post.





"I'm happy to sing this song for the rest of my life. #kobe #paul," wrote the 'We Don't Talk Anymore' singer alongside a video of himself singing during the game night. (ANI)

