Wiz Khalifa's concert cut short in US; 3 injured

Washington [US], August 28 (ANI): Rapper Wiz Khalifa performed at US's Indianapolis on Friday but had to cut short the concert as people started exiting the outside arena, following a ruckus, leaving three with minor injuries.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the local police said that three people were injured at the venue as people started fleeing the Ruoff Music Centre in Noblesville at about 10:30 p.m.

Hollywood Reporter quoted a local media outlet saying that the incident occurred after a reported disturbance on part of the amphitheatre's lawn, with some of them shouting about a possible shooting.



Hollywood Reporter also quoted the Police who informed that no weapon was found following a sweep of the area at the venue.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the local media outlet reported that the incident occurred around 45 minutes into Wiz Khalifa's performance as part of the Vinyl Verse co-headlining tour with fellow rapper Logic. Wiz Khalifa and his band suddenly exited the stage as the music stopped.

Police informed that the three people who reported minor injuries were taken to hospitals for treatment when all the people present at the venue for the concert self-evacuated the place.

Hollywood Reporter further quoted the local media outlet's report that read some audience members were talking on their cellphones in the outside parking lot, while others sobbed and hugged each other.

Live Nation, the concert promotion company that owns and operates Ruoff, issued a statement on Saturday in which it expressed gratitude to "staff and local authorities for moving immediately to help everyone in attendance." (ANI)

