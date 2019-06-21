World Music Day: Don't let the world stay boring, play some music

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Music is an integral part of life as it touches your soul, sooths your nerves and is also a major source of happiness. As the world celebrates World Music Day, one of the young and talented musicians from Bollywood industry, Ayushmann Khurrana, shared how significant music is in our lives.

"The world would be so boring without music," feels the man with multiple talents, who is an actor, poet, singer, and television host.

In his post on Twitter, Ayushmann also shared a video alongside with short clips of his hit songs. He gave it a vintage look as it played in the frame of an old school television.

The 34-year-old actor-singer is best known for his soulful songs, 'Saadi Galli Aaja', 'Mitti Di Khushboo' and 'Ik Vaari'.

Along with making an acting debut with Shoojit Sircar's romantic comedy 'Vicky Donor', Ayushmann also cemented his identity as a musician with his famous song 'Pani da rang'.

Actor Preity Zinta also tweeted about how much she loves lsitening to music. "Music is a doctor, teacher, friend & companion for the soul. I love all types of music depending on how I'm feeling," her post read. She ended it with a line in Hindi stating that today she is in the mood for old songs.

Seems like our B-town starts very well know how music also acts as therapy, as proved by a study titled 'Music Therapy Perspectives'. According to the research, the brain releases dopamine while people listen to music. This promotes motivation, learning, and reward-seeking behavior. Thus, listening to music can create a great learning environment and build back damaged neural connections.

World Music Day 2019 or International Music Day 2019 is observed on June 21 every year. Celebration of this day was started by Jack Lang, a French politician along with Maurice Fleuret, a composer, music journalist, radio producer, arts administrator from Paris in the year 1982. (ANI)

