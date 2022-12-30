Yo Yo Honey Singh announces new song 'Note Fenko'

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, on Thursday, shared that he is coming up with a new track titled 'Note Fenko The Karampura Song'.

Taking to Instagram, Singh posted the official poster of the track.

"One of the very special songs of my life!! Representing Note Fenko (The Karampura Song) 2nd January on Youtube," he captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmwoQLUhaJX/?igshid=Yzg5MTU1MDY=

'Note Fenko' will be out on January 2.



Apart from work, Singh is in news for his rumoured relationship with model Tina Thadani.

Honey and Tina's dating rumours first surfaced online after the two attended an event together in Delhi recently. Several images and videos from the particular event went viral in which Honey and Tina were seen walking hand-in-hand.

In one of the photos, Tina and Honey looked and smiled at each other while walking. For the occasion, they twinned in black outfits. Honey opted for a white shirt under a black jacket and pants. On the other hand, Tina wore a black high-slit dress and heels.

As soon as images and videos of Honey Singh with Tina circulated online, fans flooded social media with their comments."Oh bhabhi ji ko satsriakal," a social media user commented."Waaah kya jodi hai," another one wrote.

Honey's public appearance with Tina comes three months after he officially parted ways with his ex-wife Shalini Talwar, after 21 years of marriage. Tina has appeared in Honey Singh's latest song 'Paris Ka Trip'. (ANI)

