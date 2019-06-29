You are definition of courage: Lagy Gaga tells LGBTQ community

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Pop icon Lady Gaga surprised fans on Friday with her impassioned speech about the LGBTQ community, at a rally in New York City commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

"I am so emotional today. This community has fought and continued to fight a war of acceptance, a war of tolerance, and of the most relentless bravery. You are the definition of courage," she said.

She also discussed her personal experience of being a bisexual woman ("I like girls sometimes" she said) before giving the credit to the LGBTQ community for changing her life and supporting her early career.

"The universe brought us together in the spirit of kindness, and together we're a powerhouse. I hope you celebrate every inch of who you are today. You were born this way and you are superstars!" she continued.

She pledged to continue her fight to stand-up for the community.

"I will continue to fight every day during shows, and even when I'm not on stage, to spread a message that's actually quite simple: Be kind. And that kindness belongs to you. It always has belonged to you, even when the world was not kind, it belonged to you; all the galaxies, stars, and even God, I know [they] all had your back. So today, and I hope every day: Dance, sing, rejoice, worship yourself, worship each other!"

Closing the speech, Gaga said, "I know that you will not stop. You will never give up... You don't back down. You don't shrink into shame... Be bold and embrace the Stonewall legacy. Love each other raise your voice and my gosh, vote, don't forget to vote!"

Gaga joined the likes of high-profile entertainment figures who appeared at the bar for Stonewall Day, a surprise event honouring LGBTQ history, including Chelsea Clinton, Valerie Jarrett, Cyndi Lauper, First Lady of NYC Chirlane McCray and Donatella Versace among many others. (ANI)

