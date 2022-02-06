'Your divine voice will echo till eternity': Shreya Ghoshal expresses grief over legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Expressing grief over the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, National award-winning singer Shreya Ghoshal penned a heartfelt note on social media.

Sharing a monochrome picture of the late iconic star, Ghoshal wrote, "Feeling numb. Devastated. Yesterday was Saraswati Puja & today Ma took her blessed one with her. Somehow it feels that even the birds, trees & wind are silent today."

"Swar Kokila Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar ji your divine voice will echo till eternity. Rest in peace. Om Shanti," she added.



Several stars from the Indian music fraternity including Vishal Dadlani, Shaan, and AR Rahman among others also paid tribute to the Bharat Ratna awardee, on their social media handles.



For the unversed, the last rites of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar were conducted at Shivaji Park on Sunday in Mumbai with full state honours.

The vehicle in which her body was taken to the stadium was completely decorated with white flowers and also had a massive photo of hers. The coffin in which her mortal remains were placed was also wrapped in tricolour as the army marched along. For the final rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to pay his last respects.

Several celebrities were present at the funeral including actor Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor, actor Aamir Khan, actor Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan and her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. They paid floral tributes to the late iconic singer.

Prominent ministers including Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Piyush Goyal and Sharad Pawar were also present.

The veteran singer died at the age of 92 on Sunday due to multiple organ failure. (ANI)

