'You're a fighter, through every storm': Lady Gaga's pens down special birthday message for Ariana Grande

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): As singer Ariana Grande turned 27 on Friday, musician Lady Gaga penned down a sweet birthday note for her 'Rain On Me' co-singer.

The 'Shallow' singer took to Instagram to post a dope monochrome picture with the singer and wished her in the caption.

The picture features both the singer slaying in black ensemble paired with a pair of matching shades.

"For going on a voyage with me that at some point we thought we'd never see. So many laughs, so many tears...for so many years," wrote Lady Gaga.

"And then...friendship. I love you gurl. Happy Birthday from bottom of our broken and healed hearts, you're a fighter, through every storm @arianagrande," caption of the 34-year-old singer further read.

Grande and Lady Gaga have been close friends for years and the duo has recently collaborated for a new peppy music track 'Rain on Me.' (ANI)

