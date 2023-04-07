Youth jamming on 'Shri Ram Jaanki', to Gulshan Kumar's soul stirring 'Hanuman Chalisa'- Musical odes to Lord Hanuman

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Known to be the biggest devotee of Lord Ram, Hanuman is worshipped as a symbol of strength and unparalleled devotion. His birth is commemorated as Hanuman Jayanti and this year it falls on April 6.

Devotees across the world keep fast and offer puja to the deity to mark the auspicious occasion. Many even chant Hanuman Mantras and sing and listen to bhajans and songs to appease Sankatmochan and form a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman.

Bookmark the below-mentioned bhajans, and songs to give a musical and soulful touch to your Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

Hanuman Chalisa



As the country celebrates Hanuman Jayanti, it's the best time to revisit king of devotional music, Gulshan Kumar's rendition of Hanuman Chalisa. Sung by Hariharan, it is the most popular version of the Hindu devotional hymn by Tulsidas, dedicated to Lord Hanuman.



Hanuman Chalisa consists of forty verses of appraisals about Hanuman. Written by Tulsidas, the author of "Ramcharitmanas" the Hanuman Chalisa has several significant instances other than being a strength symbol. It signifies various purposes of life along with highlighting death rituals according to Hindu customs.

It is said that whoever chants the Chalisa in undying devotion to Hanuman will acquire his grace and strength.

Many singers have lent their voices to Hanuman Chalisa over the years. In fact, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has also recited Hanuman Chalisa in his powerful voice.

Take a look

#Ramyug, an MX Original Series, coming soon.



Directed by: Kunal Kohli



With a special rendition of the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’.

Vocals: Amitabh Bachchan

Featuring: Ustad Zakir Hussain

Composer: Rahul Sharma



Singer Shankar Mahadevan gave a modern touch to Hanuman Chalisa in Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Vaah Life Ho Toh Aisi!'. If you love Bollywood films, then you can surely listen to his rendition of Hanuman Chalisa to pay "filmy" ode to Lord Hanuman.



Our youth also knows the beauty of Hanuman Chalisa very well. Recently, a video of young boys chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside a cafe in Gurugram went viral, garnering abundant love.

These youngsters meet outside the same cafe every Tuesday for chanting the mantra. Wondering why they do this only on Tuesday? Well, Lord Hanuman was born to Kesari and Anjana on a full moon day of Chaitra month on Tuesday. Hence, devotees consider this day auspicious to worship Lord Hanuman.

Check out this beautiful video of the guys adding their modern touch to Hanuman Chalisa.

Haryana: Spiritual jamming by youths outside a cafe in Gurugram.



Youth outside this cafe chant Hanuman Chalisa every Tuesday.



'Shri Ram Jaanki Baithe Hein Mere Seene Mein'



This is one of the few bhajans that describes the relationship between Lord Rama and his staunch devotee Hanuman in the most beautiful way.

Devotional singer Anup Jalota soothed everyone's ears with his soul-stirring version of 'Shri Ram Jaanki Baithe Hein Mere Seene Mein'.



The particular bhajan is now Instagram users' favourite too. If you can't believe, then check out these videos of young people giving a modern twist to 'Shri Ram Jaanki Baithe Hein Mere Seene Mein'.

Shri Ram, Janaki baithe hai mere Sine mein..

Bhagalpur Mount Carmel School. Jai Shree Ram #SanatanaDharma



One video shows college students dancing to this modernised version of 'Shri Ram Jaanki...'

Shri Ram

Jaanki

Bethe hai

Mere sine main

Shri Ram mmm



This generation will bring the change

We all waited for 1000 years

This generation

For sure



Ram Na Milenge Hanuman Ke Bina

Sung by Lakhbir Singh Lakkha, this Hanuman Bhajan will make you learn Lord Hanuman's unwavering devotion towards Lord Rama. You can find this bhajan on T-Series' YouTube channel.



Jai Hanuman Jai Jai Hanuman

Udit Narayan has not only sung romantic songs but also tried his hand at devotional tracks. Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam lent their soulful voice to this bhajan which is dedicated to Lord Hanuman.



Aarti Keejei Hanuman Lala Ki



It is perfect to listen to this bhajan while you are offering puja to Lord Hanuman or performing aarti at Lord Hanuman Temples. It was first released in cassettes but then T-Series released it on YouTube years ago.

Nothing better than paying a musical ode to Lord Hanuman. Wish you all a happy Hanuman Jayanti. (ANI)