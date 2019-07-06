Nicki Minaj criticised by human rights activists ahead of concert in Saudi Arabia

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): American rapper Nicki Minaj is facing criticism by human rights activists for scheduling performance in Saudi Arabia, a Middle East Country which treats women and minorities as second-class citizens.

The rapper will soon make her way to Saudi Arabia to perform at the Jeddah World Fest scheduled to be held at King Abdullah Sports Stadium in the Red Sea city.

A human rights foundation has sent a letter to Minaj asking for her to withdraw from the upcoming event.

"Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is the individual who authorized and is financing your seven-figure performance at the event. I am writing to urgently inform you of the human rights crises in Saudi Arabia," wrote HRF CEO Thor Halvorssen.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, in letter explains, in detail, how women and children's rights are violated in Saudi.

The upcoming concert has been planned while keeping in mind the laws of the country which prohibits alcohol, drugs and will only welcome people above 16 years of age.

However, there were mixed reactions to the announcement. A Saudi woman posted a video on Twitter accusing the government of being a hypocrite after they invited Minaj to perform at the event.

"All her songs are indecent and then you tell me to wear the abaya, What the hell?" the woman is heard saying in the video.

Others who will perform at the event are British artist Liam Payne and American DJ Steve Aoki. (ANI)

