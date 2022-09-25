Noah Centineo is back on Netflix, this time in a spy-thriller

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): Everyone's favourite Noah Centineo who instantly became a high school heartthrob after his first appearance in the Netflix film 'To all the Boys', is back!

Good news for all his fans that missed him. The actor is now back, this time as a CIA spy.

According to Page Six, during Netflix's Tudum fan event on Saturday, the former 'To All the Boys' star confirmed that his new spy thriller, 'The Recruit,' will air on the streaming service on December 16. He also revealed the first shot from the show.

'The Recruit' is about "a rookie lawyer at the CIA who becomes embroiled in perilous international power politics when a former asset threatens to disclose the nature of her long-term connection with the agency unless they exonerate her of a severe crime," according to the plot synopsis.



Page Six reports that the eight-episode series comes from creator, showrunner and executive producer Alexi Hawley, whose previous work includes 'Castle,' 'The Following' and 'The Rookie.'

Centineo executive produces with Hawley, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, and David Bartis of Hypnotic, and Adam Ciralsky and Charlie Ebersol of P3 Media.

It was revealed in November that the show has added seven series regulars and four guest stars.

According to Page Six, series regulars are Daniel Quincy Annoh, who plays Terence; Laura Haddock, who plays Max; Kristian Bruun, who plays Janus Ferber; Colton Dun, who plays Lester; Vondie Curtis-Hall, who plays Walter Nyland; and Aarti Mann, who plays Violet. Guest stars include Byron Mann, who plays Xander; Angel Parker, who plays Dawn; Linus Roache, who plays Senator Smoot; and Kaylah Zander, who plays Amelia. Character descriptions have not yet been released. (ANI)

