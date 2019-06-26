Nipsey Hussle, Image courtesy: Instagram
2019 BET Awards: Nipsey Hussle honoured with posthumous Humanitarian Award

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 20:56 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): American rapper Ermias Joseph Asghedom, popularly known by his stage name Nipsey Hussle, who passed away this year was honoured with posthumous Humanitarian Award and a star-studded performance dedicated to him at the 2019 BET Awards.
Not just this, the award ceremony's carpet was also coloured blue to honour the late artist.
Although the rapper was shot, the 33-year-old artist left an immeasurable imprint on the community. On Sunday, during the award ceremony, the musician was honoured for his work with the Humanitarian Award, reported E! News.
American rapper T.I. began the tribute with a heart-warming speech praising his late friend.
"There will never be another Nipsey Hussle," he began.
"He was a revolutionary. His emphasis on the power of equity and ownership of our art led the charge of independence and created a blueprint for other kind of artists today to follow. He inspired people across the world while never abandoning the community and culture that raised him. It's been nearly three months since we lost Nip and many are still discovering how legendary he really was," he added speaking of his work.
"He was a real one, a true king simply concerned with promoting human welfare, uplifting those around him," continued the artist.
"As a prolific artist his lyrics and interviews are immensely powerful but his actions spoke even louder. Nip proved that your life is your canvas and your body of work is your legacy," he added.
Nipsey's family, including his girlfriend Lauren London and mother Angelique Smith, accepted the award on his behalf.
"I was so amazed at how much love was out in the world for him that you uplifted me. Thank you so much world for loving him," his grandmother Margaret Boutte said.
In celebration of Nipsey's life, performances from artists Marsha Ambrosius, DJ Khaled, YG and John Legend followed.
Hussle was murdered on March 31 in front of Marathon Clothing, one of several businesses he owned in South Los Angeles.
Hussle was a Grammy-nominated rapper and a long-established figure. He released his first mixtape in 2005. He owned several businesses in the area and was known for his kindness to the community, giving jobs to struggling residents, donating money and clothing to a local elementary school.
The rapper's tragic death left everyone in a state of shock. Fellow artists including Drake, Rihanna, Michael B. Jordan, Pharrell Williams, and Jada Pinkett Smith, among many others, took to their social media accounts to mourn the loss of the artist. (ANI)

