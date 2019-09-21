Representative Image
2019 ITA Awards to be held in Indore for first time

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 02:30 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): For the first time in the history of 19 years of the Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards, this year the event will be held in Indore on November 10.
The ITA Awards is an annual event organised by the Indian Television Academy to honour the excellence of Indian Television.
The ceremony will take place at Nehru Stadium in the city. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will grace the occasion as the chief guest. From the past 19 years, the annual event was held in Mumbai.
State Public Relations Minister PC Sharma who was present at the press conference of ITA, said, "Thanks to the Chief Minister of the state, because of whom this event is going to be held in Indore for the first time outside Mumbai in Indore. And I am sure these kinds of events help in promoting the culture of the state." (ANI)

