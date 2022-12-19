2022 favourites: 5 celebrity photos that broke the internet!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): The relationship between celebrities and the internet is an interesting one because while sometimes the internet can make a random person into a celebrity, sometimes it's the celebrity that breaks the internet.

The past year brought its fair share of celebrity slip-ups, surprises and downright scandals that gave pop culture fans something to talk about for all 12 months. Whether strategically planned or genuine, check out these 5 celebrity pictures that broke the internet in 2022.

1. Kim Kardashian in Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala



Kim Kardashian's decision to wear a legendary dress specifically crafted for Marilyn Monroe at the 2022 Met Gala was met with mixed views. Whether you like or dislike the look, the beauty mogul generated a major moment on the red carpet and elicited a massive response on social media.

2. Will Smith's Oscar slap



When Will Smith charged on stage at this year's Oscar ceremony and slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face, audiences knew that this slap will be heard across the world and will go down as one of the most controversial moments on live TV.

3. Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez's snap





Despite trolls and the online narrative surrounding Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez's relationship, the duo decided to take matters into their own hands and was photographed together at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

4. Harry Styles, Chrisy Pine and the Spit gate!



'Don't Worry, Darling' by Olivia Wilde has been full of controversies. This year, video footage that reportedly showed Harry Styles "spitting" on Chris Pine as the singer-turned-actor took a seat at the film's Venice Film Festival fed rumours of on-set fights and fallouts.

Later, the rumours were denied but it did make it to one of the list of most famous moments of 2022!

5. Ranveer Singh's nude photo shoot



Ranveer Singh wore nothing but his birthday suit for a photo shoot and the rest is history!

The images from Ranveer's photoshoot for Paper Magazine were posted online on July 21. In the images, Ranveer is seen wearing no clothes. In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold's famous photograph.

After the release of the photo, it not only went viral but also ended up bringing him legal trouble. (ANI)

