25 yrs of 'Friends': Celebrate at these iconic locations in LA!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): 25 years back on September 22, debuted one of the most popular and loved TV shows of all time - 'Friends'. Since then, it's characters, be it Ross or Rachel, Joey or Phoebe, Chandler or Monica; and its iconic sets have lived in the heart of the fans.

After ten seasons, the series finale aired on May 6, 2004, and was watched by 52.5 million viewers in the U.S. - it is the most-watched TV episode of the 2000s. What's better than to celebrate 25 years of the show in some of Los Angeles' iconic places that will take you on a trip down the memory lane.

From the iconic Central Perk set to limited edition home furnishings, here are some of the locations that you can pay a visit to and relive the 'Friends' time.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood

For Friends fans, there's no better place in the world to visit than the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood. Guests are invited to hang out on the actual Central Perk set, take selfies, and relive their favourite moments from the iconic show, from everyone's favourite barista, Gunther, to Phoebe's performance of "Smelly Cat."

During the show's original run, the Central Perk set was situated first inside Soundstage 5 and then inside Soundstage 24. When Friends went off the air in 2004, its sets were dismantled and put into storage.

The Central Perk set was reconstructed inside a small room in the Warner Bros. Property Department and was included in the studio tour. It proved so popular that it was later relocated to the Stage 48: Script to Screen exhibit.

Pottery Barn

Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) famously hated Pottery Barn, which represented "everything that is wrong with the world!" Which makes it all the more fun that Pottery Barn is offering Friends-themed home furnishings.

Limited edition items include a Central Perk Travel Mug, You're My Lobster Mug, tea towels, and yes an Apothecary Coffee Table.

Japangeles

Located at Japanese Village Plaza in Little Tokyo, Japangeles was founded by LA native Roy Kuroyanagi. It has garnered a cult following for its streetwear, which features a unique mashup of Japanese culture and Los Angeles lifestyle.

On its Instagram feed, Japangeles teased a Friends-inspired logo with red, yellow and blue origami cranes instead of the familiar coloured dots. Japangeles doesn't have an online store, so check in on IG for more info on this upcoming release.

Friendsgiving

Kick-off the holiday season this November with Friendsgiving, an exclusive fan event that includes the original Fountain from the show's opening credits at its new home at the Studio Tour.

Lucky ticket holders will get an exclusive Friends-focused 90-minute tour through the Studio backlots highlighting filming locations where the show took place.

Grab a colourful umbrella and recreate the show's opening credits while singing and dancing with your friends in front of the original Friends fountain.

After the tour, you will "pivot" once again to arrive at the Studio's Commissary Fine Dining room, where the cast often dined during the show's original run. The holiday-themed meal includes turkey, ham, vegan/gluten-free options, and all the fixings. (Whether Ross's "Moist Maker" sandwich is on the menu is still being decided.) Themed drinks, beer and wine will be available for purchase.

Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, 'Friends' starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. (ANI)

