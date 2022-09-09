5 moments that prove Queen Elizabeth II was the wittiest

London [UK], September 9 (ANI): The longest-serving monarch of the UK Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last in Balmoral Castle on Thursday, aged 96. During her tenure as the Royal head of the Commonwealth and the monarch of the UK, the Queen had quite many remarkable moments that proved she had quite a sense of wit and humour. In remembrance of the Queen let's revisit five of her wittiest moments.

1. When she nearly terrified Saudi Arabia's King on a drive at a point when the Saudi Monarch didn't allow women to drive in the country



In 2003, when Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Abdullah visited the Queen in Scotland, the Queen offered to take him on a tour of the place. As she drove him around in her Land Rover, it is reported that the Crown Prince, who was not used to being driven around by women, was left quite amused and terrified at the same time.

2. When she photobombed two Australian Hockey players



People across the world have huge respect for The Queen and the Royal family. Naturally, people think that the members of the Royal Family are uptight and don't really interact much with the commoners.

The Queen, during the 2014 Commonwealth Games, surprised all by smiling for a photo in the background of a selfie taken by two Australian hockey players.

3. When she outwitted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau





The Queen met the Canadian Prime Minister in Malta in 2015 for dinner. During his interaction with the Queen, Trudeau expressed that he is the 12th Prime Minister of Canada to be serving during her reign as a monarch.

The Queen, while giving a toast at the dinner, poked fun at the moment and said, "Thank you, Mr prime minister of Canada, for making me feel so old!", which had everyone in splits. Quite a hilarious moment!

4. Hilarious banter with former American President George W Bush



Former American President George W Bush once had a slip of the tongue when he said that the Queen had previously celebrated America's bicentennial in 1776. He had to say 1976 but ended up saying 1776.

The Queen then teased him over the comical slip of the tongue and said, "I wondered whether I should start this toast by saying, 'When I was here in 1776..."

5. When she spoke to an intruder at Buckingham Palace



As seen in Season 4 of 'The Crown', an intruder named Michael Fagan once entered the Queen's bedroom in 1982, resulting in the biggest security breach of the Palace, the Queen spoke to him for around 10 minutes before he was taken into custody (according to history and many news reports of the 20th century). (ANI)

