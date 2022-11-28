53rd IFFI: Chiranjeevi expresses gratitude after PM sends best wishes

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 28 (ANI): Megastar Chiranjeevi expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending best wishes after the former was named the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award at 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Accepting a memento from Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at IFFI's closing ceremony on Monday, Chiranjeevi said,"I would like to thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for acknowledging my work and this award."



Chiranjeevi said he felt extremely honoured and special after receiving the PM's congratulatory message.

Congratulating Chiranjeevi, the PM had earlier tweeted, "Chiranjeevi Garu is remarkable. His rich work, diverse roles and wonderful nature have endeared him to film lovers across generations. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Indian Film Personality of the Year at @IFFIGoa."



During the felicitation ceremony, Chiranjeevi also opened up about his over four-decade-long journey in Indian cinema and how he owes everything to his fans and the film industry.

"I am here because of this film industry and because of my fans. I express my gratitude to Indian cinema family and my fans. I am indebted. I also express my gratitude to my parents," Chiranjeevi said.

At the closing ceremony, Chiranjeevi also recalled leaving the film industry and foraying into a few years ago.

"I also dabbled in politics. During my political stint, I would often wonder if my fans will accept me again in films. You accepted me again and today, I assure you all that I will never leave films. You all have a permanent place in my heart," he added.

Chiranjeevi entered politics in 2009 by floating Praja Rajyam Party (PRP), a few months before the elections in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

However, his party could win just 18 seats in the 294-member Assembly.

Putting an end to his brief stint in politics, Chiranjeevi made a comeback to films. (ANI)

