6 Social media influencers who are sparking conversations on Sex Positivity

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Although society has evolved drastically over the years, still education on topics such as sex positivity is marginally considered taboo.

Most of us have memories of school biology teachers squirming while teaching the chapter on 'Reproduction' and there is not much change in the situation even now. This disregard for sex positivity often leads curious young minds down the dark alleys of the Internet.

However, just like there are two sides to a coin, similarly the Internet can also prove to be a blessing and proof are these women influencers. So, check out this list of creators who are challenging misconceptions and taboos around all-things-sex, while simultaneously promoting sex-positivity.

Dr Seema Anand

A London-based mythologist and storyteller, Dr Anand's Instagram profile, which has over 701K followers, states that she's a sexual health educator. She talks about sex for older people and has also authored 'The Arts of Seduction'.

Neha Bhat

Neha, who is a licensed trauma and sex therapist, has for years worked very closely with sexual abuse survivors. Her Instagram handle has over 49K followers.

Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju

A surgeon, transgender activist and Instagram influencer, Dr Gummaraju has been fighting bigotry by sharing insights on important topics like queerphobia, gender, and sexuality.

Leeza Mangaldas

She is considered among the top names on the subject of sex-positive conversation. Her idea of standardizing any discourse about sex has broken ground and had an effect on several people across the globe.

Dr Tanaya Narendra

With over 917K Instagram followers, Dr Tanaya, who is a trained gynaecologist, has been educating people on subjects such as contraception, breast health, and even masturbation.

Karishma Swarup

An award-winning sexuality educator, Karishma educates people about the details of a healthy sex life along with tips to maintain personal hygiene to be safe and preventive throughout your experience. (ANI)