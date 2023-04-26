"A great man, king of Punjab": Mika expresses grief over demise of Parkash Singh Badal

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 26 (ANI): Singer Mika Singh has offered his condolences over the demise of former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal.

In a tweet, Mika hailed Parkash Singh Badal as the "King of Punjab".

"A great man, king of punjab & the real sardar who ruled Punjab for more then 50 years . Many politicians will come and go but , we will only remember one name and that is , one and only #Parkashsinghbadal .May waheguru bless his soul rest in peace..Big loss," he said.

Parkash Singh Badal passed away at Fortis Hospital Mohali. He was 95.

The Fortis Hospital, in an official media bulletin, stated, "S Parkash Singh Badal, Former Chief Minister of Punjab, was admitted at Fortis Hospital Mohali on April 16, 2023, with acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma. He was shifted to the medical ICU on 18th April as his respiratory condition worsened. He had been on NIV and HFNC support along with medical management."

"He was being managed under Prof (Dr) Digambar Behera along with the Pulmonology and critical care team supported by Cardiology. Despite appropriate medical management S Parkash Singh Badal succumbed to his illness. Fortis Hospital Mohali deeply condoles the death of S Parkash Singh Badal," the statement added.Badal was admitted to ICU on April 21, following complaints of breathing difficulties, the SAD had informed earlier.

Badal was CM from 1970-1971, 1977-1980, 1997-2002, and from 2007-2017. He was also the youngest to have ever held the CM's office in Punjab. (ANI)