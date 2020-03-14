Aamir Khan extends thank you to his friend 'Sachin God Tendulkar'

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): After Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar greeted actor Aamir Khan with a twisted birthday wish on Saturday, it is now the turn of the birthday boy who replied a thank you in the very same twisted note.

Earlier the day, on the occasion of the actor's 55-year birthday, Tendulkar in reference to Khan's upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' tweeted "Happy birthday to my dear friend Aamir Singh Chaddha."



On response to the birthday wish tweet, the 'Dangal' actor too gave an innovative response to his Cricketer friend on Twitter and wrote: "Thank you to my friend Sachin God Tendulkar :) Love."



The shared funny exchange of response is making the Internet chuckled away.

As 'Mr. Perfectionist' of Bollywood ringed in his 55th year on Saturday, the actor received heart-warming wishes from Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Juhi Chawla, Ayushmann Khurrana and Shatrughan Sinha. (ANI)

