Aamir Khan refutes 'fake' claims of being the 'Robin Hood' putting money in ration packets for needy

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Days after claims circulated on social media that Aamir Khan had put cash inside ration packets as donations to help needy during the coronavirus lockdown, the megastar took to Twitter to refute all such "fake" claims.

In his tweet on Monday, Aamir stated that the reports could be "fake" and also clarified that if the news were true, he was not the "Robin Hood".

"Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. It's either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself! Stay safe. Love. A," Khan tweeted.

For the past few weeks reports have been circulating on the Internet suggesting that a well-wisher of the needy donated wheat flour packets in Delhi and the packets had cash hidden inside them.

Twitterati later started claiming that Aamir Khan was behind it and he was the one who had sent the packets of wheat with cash hidden in them to help those affected by the lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus outbreak.

[{3a103158-ed7d-4f32-9a27-0c900c815ce9:intradmin/WhatsApp_Image_2020-05-04_at_2.23.15_PM_1.jpeg}]

Khan had earlier contributed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM CARES Fund to help the government combat COVID-19.(ANI)

