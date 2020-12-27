Aamir Khan visits Gir National Park with family

Junagadh (Gujrat) [India], December 27 (ANI): Bollywood actor Aamir Khan reached the Gir National Park here to spend quality time with his family during the early hours of Sunday.

The 'Lagaan' actor, along with the family including wife Kiran Rao, went out for the Safari with his family.



Before starting his safari, a large number of his fans gathered to watch the star, he shook hands with them and then sat in a special gypsy before leaving for his three-day Gir Safari.

Aamir and Kiran will be celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary on December 28.

On the work front, Aamir will be next seen on the big screen in the Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks starrer 'Forrest Gump'. The remake is titled 'Laal Singh Chaddha', and is directed by Advait Chandan and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. (ANI)

