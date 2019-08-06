Marvel Logo
Marvel Logo

ABC to come up with new Marvel adaptation ahead of 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s' finale

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:23 IST

Washington (USA), Aug 06 (ANI): Marvel fans are in for a treat once again as reports of bringing another Marvel female superhero on ABC networks are doing the rounds.
With the current Marvel project 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,' a comic book adaptation on its way out, the network is looking forward to fill the void with another Marvel character.
According to Deadline, the step is taken to ensure that at least one marvel property is given importance at a time.
However, it's not clear whether the adaptation will be lined up for the broadcaster to air it as a part of the previous show or will be developed off-cycle.
It is going to be a female-centric project promoting female superheroes characters which is termed as "something brand new, mostly" by the network.
"I have spoken to Marvel and we are in active talks about one project in particular," said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke to Deadline.
While she had not revealed any details relating to the expected series, she added, "The character would be "something brand new, mostly" and that the series would fit in with its strategy of female-focused superheroes."
This project is separate to the show ABC developed last year with Wonder Women writer Allan Heinberg. Last September, the network gave a production commitment to an untitled hourlong drama from Marvel Television and ABC Studios about female characters with superpowers written by Allan Heinberg reported Deadline.
Marvel stores a relatively large number of female characters that hasn't been on screen or have only turned up briefly in limited roles. 'She-Hulk,' who is Dr. Bruce Banner's cousin, and Native American mutant 'Danielle Moonstar' are two such examples, while the likes of Misty Knight, the police officer with the bionic arm, appeared briefly in Netflix's 'Luke Cage.' (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:51 IST

Dave Annable unfollows everyone on Instagram because of...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American actor Dave Annable is prioritising his emotional wellbeing above all.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:39 IST

Tamron Hall on 'Today' exit: NBC made 'wrong choice'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): TV host Tamron Hall opened up about her exit from 'Today' and NBC News as she discussed her new ABC talk show at ABC's Television Critics Association summer tour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:28 IST

Angelina Jolie feels 'very proud' as son is off to university

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American actor Angelina Jolie's son Maddox Jolie-Pitt is going to start a new chapter of his life and she couldn't be more proud.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:54 IST

Kirti Kulhari to play British cop in Parineeti Chopra's 'The...

New Delhi [India], Aug 06 (ANI): Actor Kirti Kulhari, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Mission Mangal', will be next seen playing a British cop in the Hindi remake of 'The Girl On The Train'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:28 IST

Here's how Varun Dhawan is prepping for 'Coolie No. 1' remake

New Delhi [India], Aug 06 (ANI): Varun Dhawan, who is known for his impeccable comic timing, is gearing up for his upcoming film, a remake of the 1995 hit 'Coolie No. 1'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:08 IST

Sonakshi Sinha issues apology to Valmiki community following her...

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Actor Sonakshi Sinha issued an apology to the Valmiki community after her remark against the group was flagged following a recent interview.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:24 IST

Matt Damon get daughters' names inked on arm

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Hollywood actor Matt Damon just got himself inked with tattoos dedicated to his four daughters.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:15 IST

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner receives unique wedding gift from...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): The youngest brother of Joe Jonas, Frankie Jonas presented one of a kind gift to his brother on his wedding.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:00 IST

Mariah Carey lends her voice for 'Mixed-ish'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey has recorded a new song that will debut as the theme of ABC's 'Black-ish' spinoff 'Mixed-ish.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:58 IST

'Girl on the Train' will see Parineeti in her 'most difficult role'

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra has kicked off filming for her "most difficult role" till date in London for 'Girl on The Train' and amid the jam-packed schedules, she seems to be having a hard time without social media!

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:42 IST

Singer Khalid to pay homage to El Paso victims through 'benefit concert'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): In order to pay homage to those who died in the mass shooting at a mall in El Paso, American singer-songwriter Khalid will soon organise a 'benefit concert' later in August for the families of victims.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:23 IST

Saoirse Kennedy receives emotional funeral service from Robert F. Kennedy

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Saoirse Kennedy Hill, granddaughter of former United States Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy was buried in Massachusetts following an emotional funeral service with a eulogy from her uncle.

Read More
iocl