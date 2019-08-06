ABC to come up with new Marvel adaptation ahead of 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s' finale

Washington (USA), Aug 06 (ANI): Marvel fans are in for a treat once again as reports of bringing another Marvel female superhero on ABC networks are doing the rounds.

With the current Marvel project 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,' a comic book adaptation on its way out, the network is looking forward to fill the void with another Marvel character.

According to Deadline, the step is taken to ensure that at least one marvel property is given importance at a time.

However, it's not clear whether the adaptation will be lined up for the broadcaster to air it as a part of the previous show or will be developed off-cycle.

It is going to be a female-centric project promoting female superheroes characters which is termed as "something brand new, mostly" by the network.

"I have spoken to Marvel and we are in active talks about one project in particular," said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke to Deadline.

While she had not revealed any details relating to the expected series, she added, "The character would be "something brand new, mostly" and that the series would fit in with its strategy of female-focused superheroes."

This project is separate to the show ABC developed last year with Wonder Women writer Allan Heinberg. Last September, the network gave a production commitment to an untitled hourlong drama from Marvel Television and ABC Studios about female characters with superpowers written by Allan Heinberg reported Deadline.

Marvel stores a relatively large number of female characters that hasn't been on screen or have only turned up briefly in limited roles. 'She-Hulk,' who is Dr. Bruce Banner's cousin, and Native American mutant 'Danielle Moonstar' are two such examples, while the likes of Misty Knight, the police officer with the bionic arm, appeared briefly in Netflix's 'Luke Cage.' (ANI)

