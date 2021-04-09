Abhishek Bachchan wishes mother Jaya Bachchan on her birthday with throwback picture

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan on Friday shared a mesmerising throwback picture of his mother and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, wishing her on the occasion of her 73rd birthday.

The 'Guru' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochrome throwback photo that truly captured the senior actor's beauty, with her exclusive signature at the bottom that read 'Jaya Bhaduri'.

Along with the picture, Abhishek also wrote an endearing birthday wish for his dotting mother that read, "Happy birthday Ma. Love you."





The picture posted by Abhishek received comments from Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. While Hrithik wrote, "Happy Birthday jaya aunty," Navya wished her grandmother by leaving heart-eyed emojis in the comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek, who was last seen in the biographical drama, 'The Big Bull', has 'Dasvi' and 'Bob Biswas' in the pipeline. (ANI)

