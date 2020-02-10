Academy Awards 2020 pay tributes to Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas

California [US], Feb 10 (ANI): The 92nd annual Oscars paid tributes to the two late legends - Kobe Bryant and Kirk Douglas - during the In Memoriam tribute on Sunday (local time) at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles.

During the In Memoriam tribute, this year's Grammy winner Billie Eilish along with brother Finneas O'Connell performed a cover of The Beatles' 'Yesterday.'

The Academy had earlier announced a special performance from the Grammy winner and she had expressed her excitement of performing in the In Memoriam tribute on Instagram stories.



Late actor Douglas was a three-time Oscar nominee and received the lifetime achievement Oscar back in 1996.

The late basketball player, Bryant became an Oscar winner in 2018 when his short film 'Dear Basketball' took home the best animated short film prize.

During the red carpets of the Oscars 2020, American director Spike Lee paid tributes to late basketball player in a special way.

The 'BlacKkKlansman' director arrived on the red carpet in a customised purple Gucci suit. The ensemble had gold trim and Bryant's jersey number, 24, stitched on the lapels and the back of the suit.



Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed when a helicopter they were travelling in crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames in the hills above Calabasas last month.

Douglas, after a career spanning over six decades, passed away on February 5 at 103. (ANI)

