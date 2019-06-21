The construction site for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
The construction site for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Academy Museum opening delayed to 2020

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 13:06 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): The opening date of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has been delayed again to an unspecified date in 2020.
The museum, which is under construction at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, has been long delayed by cost overruns, reported Variety.
The project, which was first announced in 2012, was initially slated to open in 2017 but has been delayed several times now.
In December 2018, the Academy announced that it will open the museum in one year, and until recently it was sticking to the promise that it will open in 2019.
However, contrary to the previous plans, the Academy on Thursday acknowledged that it was no longer feasible.
"At every decision point along the way, we have always chosen the path that would enhance the structure, even if that meant construction would take more time to complete," an Academy spokesperson said.
"Similarly, when we were presented with opportunities to expand the scope of our exhibitions, interior spaces, and collection for the visitor experience, we have embraced them. As we continue working through the permitting process and move closer to completion, we are weighing the overall schedule for major industry events in 2020, and on this basis will choose the optimal moment for our official opening," the spokesperson added.
The opening seemed at risk in April, this year, when the Academy parted ways with Deborah Horowitz, the deputy director for creative content.
The Academy has also been struggling to raise funds for the project. Last year, Variety reported that fundraising campaign had stalled at USD 281 million.
The current president of the Academy, John Bailey is terming out of office next month, and his successor will not be chosen until then the museum opens. (ANI)

