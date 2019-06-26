Sebastian Maniscalco
Actor-comedian Sebastian Maniscalco to host 2019 MTV VMAs

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 17:27 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Actor-comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is all set to host this year's MTV Video Music Awards.
"We're thrilled to have the incredibly talented Sebastian Maniscalco as this year's VMA host," The Hollywood Reported quoted Bruce Gillmer, MTV VMAs executive producer and global head of music and talent, Viacom, and co-brand head, MTV International, as saying in a statement.
"Sebastian is on FIRE right now and his comedic spin on relatable topics will make this year's show truly unforgettable," Gillmer added.
Billboard, in 2018, awarded the 'Green Book' actor with the title of 'Comedian of the Year' and he was also included in Forbes' world's highest paid comedians list in 2017 and 2018.
Maniscalco also wrote a memoir titled 'Stay Hungry' in 2018 and embarked on his Stay Hungry comedy tour.
The upcoming award ceremony celebrates and honours the best music videos of the year. The 2019 MTV VMAs are scheduled to take place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 26. (ANI)

