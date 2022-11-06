Actor Esha Gupta discusses Noida Film City development with UP Minister 'Nandi' and Prayagraj Mayor

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): Bollywood actor Esha Gupta along with her social worker mother Rekha Gupta, on Sunday, reached the residence of Uttar Pradesh's Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' and Prayagraj Mayor Abhilasha Gupta 'Nandi'.

There, Esha discussed the importance of the religious city and the development that has happened in Prayagraj.

The actor said that whatever she has heard about the glory of Prayagraj through various mediums, she has felt it herself after visiting the place.



Esha continued, "Prayagraj, along with various cities of Uttar Pradesh, has immense potential for development, which attracts the film world to come here and make movies. She added that "the most important is the Sangam, which connects the whole world with Prayagraj."

Esha also had a detailed discussion about the film city being developed in Noida. The actor stated that being Uttar Pradesh's daughter, she would do whatever she can to make the state globally famous for its development.

Speaking about the same, Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' said that "the resolution taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to set up a film city in Noida for the all-round development of Uttar Pradesh, will definitely be fulfilled."

Shedding some light on Uttar Pradhesh's historical importance the Uttar Pradesh's Industrial Development Minister added, "Uttar Pradesh is the centre of Indian culture. From the ancient mythological period to the ancient period, Uttar Pradesh has played an important role in the freedom struggle of the country. Here is the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram to Shri Krishna." (ANI)

