Actor Irrfan Khan's mother passes away

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 25 (ANI): Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's mother Saeda Behum passed away on Saturday morning. She was 95.

Saida Begum, who belongs to the Nawab family of Tonk, was unwell for a long time. She died due to natural causes. Begum resided in the Beniwal Kanta Krishna Colony in Jaipur. (ANI)