Actor Jameela Jamil opens about her past struggle with eating disorders

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 23 (ANI): British actor-model Jameela Jamil recalled her struggles of dealing with an eating disorder during her 20s and urged people to seek treatment for the condition.

'The Good Place' star recently took to Twitter to share a photo of herself from ten years ago where she mentioned about feeling "too fat".

"This was a sad day 10 years ago," she recounted in the tweet. "I didn't want to go to the event because I was convinced that I was 'too fat' and that I would be publicly fat-shamed the next day."

The picture saw the 33-year-old in her teens wearing a black dress, hands-on-hips and posing for the photo.

"I was so weak, I only managed to stay for 10 [minues]," she continued, "Eating disorders/dysmorphia are so wild. I missed my teens/20s."



Jamil followed the photo with a message and suggestion to her followers to seek treatment for similar ailments.

"The therapy I used to help me was called EMDR, it works faster so it was much cheaper," she said.

"CBT didn't work for me personally. So if it doesn't work for you, try EMDR. It's free in some countries. I'm thankful for the brilliant 'I Weigh' community for helping my recovery. Love you," the actor said.

The actor who is also a radio presenter has never been a mere spectator on issues surrounding body image and health and often speaks out publicly against products that encourage weight loss.

Jamil has founded the organization 'I Weigh', which promotes body positivity, attempts to tackle eating disorder culture by encouraging people to share things about themselves that they like online, reported Fox News. (ANI)

