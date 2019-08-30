Actor Melissa Errico saves man who fell onto subway tracks

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): American actor-singer Melissa Errico turned into a saviour for a man who fell onto the subway tracks in Manhattan.

The man fell on the 14th Street Station's track in Manhattan and just as the train was approaching him, Errico saved his life.

According to the 'Billions' star, she left her vocal coach's studio and was about to catch an F train when she saw the man, she told People, cited by Page Six,

"He had broken his foot and cut his arms," and was unable to make it back up onto the platform, she added.

The actor recalled that two straphangers were also trying to lift the individual back up but were unsuccessful.

"I could see the two men giving up. They were letting him go," she remembered.

Narrating the day further, Errico said, "I literally hopped into action."

"I came running over. I was like, 'You can't lift him? We got this,'" she added.

Their efforts, however, managed to save and get the man back onto the platform safely.

He was reportedly treated by EMTs and transported to a local hospital.

"I had blood all over me," Errico said.

Even more, she said, "I'm a mom. Who better to save a life than a mom?" (ANI)

