Actor Ram Charan participates in Green India Challenge, urges Rajamouli, Alia to take part

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 8 (ANI): Mega movie star Ram Charan on Sunday participated in Green India Challenge and planted several saplings at his residence along with Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar.

The Green India challenge requires participants to plant saplings and nominate others to continue the chain. While thanking actor Prabhas for nominating, he expressed regret that he was a little late in accepting the challenge.

"I've accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenindiaChallenge from Prabhas and planted 3 saplings. Further, I am nominating SS Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt, entire my RRR Movie team and all my fans to plant 3 trees and continue the chain. Special thanks to @MPsantoshtrs for taking this initiative," Ram Charan tweeted.



He thanked MP Santosh for initiating the challenge and motivating a lot of people across society to take this novel initiative forward. Ram Charan was amazed to note that RS MP Santosh not only planted saplings but also adopted a forest.

He congratulated Green India Challenge organizers for their efforts in taking forward GIC.

Ram Charan stated that it's the need of the hour to save the earth and it's the duty of every individual to plant saplings.

He nominated actress Alia Bhatt, Director Rajamouli and requested them to continue the chain. (ANI)

