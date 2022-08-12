Ad of Malayalam film 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' about 'potholed roads' in Kerala sparks controversy

Thiruvananthapuram [Kerala], August 12 (ANI): Kunchako Boban-starrer latest Malayalam film 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' has been embroiled in a controversy after the its promotional advertisement apparently took a dig at the Kerala government over the issue of potholed roads in the state.



"There will be potholes on the road to the theatres. Please come anyway," proclaimed the advertisement which was posted by Kunchako on his Facebook account.

The particular ad has irked a section of social media users. Some netizens even called for a boycott of the film.

"I had decided to watch this film but now I have changed my mind. I will watch it only after this advertisement is withdrawn and those in charge tender an apology," an advocate wrote on her Facebook account.





After receiving flak from several people, Boban recently addressed the controversy while speaking to the media. He clarified that the makers have not "targeted any particular government, political party or section of people in the film."

"We only tried to highlight issues being faced by the common man here and attempted to bring it to the attention of the political parties, bureaucrats and the public through humour and satire," Boban was quoted as saying by media reports.

Kerala Minister for Public Works and Tourism P A Mohammed Riyas said that it was only an advertisement for a movie and should be considered as such and not otherwise.

The condition of roads in Kerala recently came into the limelight after a scooter rider died in an accident that occurred due to a pothole on the National Highway at Nedumbassery in Ernakulam district.

Hashim, (52), a Paravur resident died last week. He was run over by a lorry upon falling from his scooter on the national highway near Angamaly-Edapally road. He was working at a hotel in Angamaly in the same district.

P Rajeev, Kerala Minister for Industries and Labour spoke about the incident.

"The situation where a person died after falling into a pothole on the national highway is serious. These are the roads which are working in the base of toll. It is the responsibility of the respective companies to maintain it. They are not fulfilling that responsibility. NHAI does not dare to take action. Companies have failed to fulfill their responsibility. It is serious that NHAI is not ready to take action on it. It has been decided to call NHAI officials urgently. The Disaster Management Authority under the Ernakulam district collector will issue an order to the NHAI to close the potholes immediately," he said. (ANI)

