Adam Sandler recalls his reaction to being fired from Saturday Night Live

American comedian-actor Adam Sandler, after being the star of many major blockbusters, recalls one such obstacle that he couldn't get over -- the fact that he was fired as a cast member from Saturday Night Live.

Adam Sandler has been a staple in the Hollywood comedy circle for years. After his tenure on SNL, the comedian starred in hit films like 'The Waterboy', 'Big Daddy' and 'The Wedding Singer.'

The 53-year-old actor was never shy about sharing his side of the events over the years, and even hilariously discussed it in his SNL monologue when he hosted the show in May, reported E Online.

Reportedly, the comedian sat down with Howard Stern on his show. He took up that moment to share about what it was like being fired from such an iconic show so early in his career.

"I might have been like that 15 years ago if I came on and did well," Adam shared about his desire to show off when he hosted earlier this year. "I'm f--king old enough now. I realise what Saturday Night Live did for me," he recalled.

Although he has the hindsight to be grateful now, he does realise that it was a pretty big deal when it occurred.

"At the time, I was hurt because I didn't know what else I was going to do," he shared. "At the time, it wasn't Lorne [Michael's] decision. The NBC head dude, I know he didn't like our gang", he added.

He also shared his memory of his late friend and then fellow cast member, Chris Farley, who too had a similar reaction to the news.

"I was probably sad into covering the sadness up into being mad and saying, 'oh f--k you." Adam shared his feelings at the time. "But, I remember when I saw Farley, he said, 'Me too. They don't want me either.'

"We were both like, 'F--k this s--t.' We both got mad together and pretended we weren't sad and pretended this was for the best."

Indeed the situation turned out to be the best for Adam. He's since gone onto star in some of the biggest films in the world.

"This is how I got fired: My manager Sandy, he was talking to me, and I was like, 'Next year on the show blah blah blah,' and he was like, 'Maybe you don't go back next year.' I was like, 'I don't know man, I still got a few more things. He was like, 'Yeah but you did it already.' I was like, 'I did but...'" Adam shared about his manager protecting him from the news.

"I was like, 'Yeah I'll think about it,' and he was like, 'I think you thought about it.'" (ANI)

