Adam Scott (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Adam Scott is happy women are leading 'Big Little Lies'

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:03 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 8 (ANI): After the show writer made a revelation that season 2 will mark the end of HBO series 'Big Little Lies', actor Adam Scott is happy that the show is led by women as the protagonists.
"First of all, I think it's great that it ('Big Little Lies') exists, and that more and more projects are being made where women are the protagonists, the true protagonists, and not everything that they say and do is linked to a man, how they feel about a man, how the man is perceiving them," Fox News quoted him as saying.
"Their lives are very full, and the characters are real people who have many other concerns," Scott added.
Scott admitted that he "couldn't be happier," to be a part of the Emmy-winning drama.
The show is also executive produced by two women- Resse Witherspoon who plays Martha and Nicole Kidman who essays the role of Celeste Wright.
The second season is based on a novella by Moriarty who imagined what the characters would be doing after the events of the first season.
For the unversed, the events include a fight between Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Renata (Laura Dern), Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz), Jane (Shailene Woodley) and Celeste's husband Perry (Alexander Skarsgard). The fight at a school charity function ended with Bonnie pushing Perry, ultimately to his death and now the group of women are dealing with feelings of grief and guilt.
The second season will also be introducing a new character, Perry's mother, Mary Louise, which will be played by Academy Award winner Meryl Streep.
'Big Little Lies' will premiere on June 9 on HBO. (ANI)

