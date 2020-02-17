Adieu Wendell: Rodricks's partner Jerome pens heartfelt note

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Late celebrated fashion designer Wendell Rodricks' partner Jerome Marrel on Monday penned an emotional post on social media.

The ace designer passed away at the age of 59 on February 12 in Goa.

Jerome shared the heartfelt post from the late Goa-based designer's official Instagram handle.

Sharing a rather joyful picture of the late Padma Shri winner, Jerome wrote the caption as: "ADIEU WENDELL. I want to thank all the friends who have sent a message of condolence. I will not take calls for a while but will reply personally soon. Jerome"

Born on 28 May 1960, Rodricks was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2014.

For Rodricks, Malaika Arora served as a muse, he helped launch the career of Anushka Sharma after spotting her by chance in a Bengaluru mall and model Lisa Ray wore a gown designed by him for her wedding.

The ace fashion designer was instrumental in reviving heritage clothes of Goa such as the kunbi saree of the Kunbi tribals of Goa and also of bringing resort wear into the limelight.

The designer had also a cameo role in the film Boom in 2003 and in Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Fashion' starring Priyanka Chopra in 2008.

The popular designer had written several books on Goa showcasing his love for Goan heritage. (ANI)

