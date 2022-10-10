Adipurush row: Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Kachariyawas extends support to saints over demand for 'Sanatan Censor Board'

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 10 (ANI): Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Adipurush' has been in the news ever since the makers unveiled the teaser of the film, which is based on the epic Ramayana.

The teaser courted major backlash over the looks of Saif's fierce Ravana who is shown sporting a beard and a buzz cut. Many people across the country slammed the makers for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments.

In fact, a Hindu seers body, Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, has sought the formation of a Sanatan Censor Board alleging improper depiction of Hindu Gods and Goddesses in Bollywood movies.

Now, Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Kachariyawas has come out in support of the Hindu saints over their demand for the formation of the Sanatan Censor Board.



"I am with saints. I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look at the demands of saints and give permission to formulate the Sanatan Censor Board," Pratap said.

Also, recently, a plea seeking a stay order on the film release has been moved in a Delhi court.

The plea alleged that Adipurush portrayed Lord Rama and Hanuman in an unwarranted and inaccurate way as they wear leather straps. The plea has been moved by advocate Raj Gaurav against producer Bhushan Kumar and director Om Raut.

Helmed by Om Raut, the 'Adipurush' teaser also garnered negative responses from the netizens over the "poor quality of VFX used in the film."

Now it's to see whether the film can see the light of day on January 12, 2023. (ANI)

