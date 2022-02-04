Adivi Sesh's 'Major' to release on May 27

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): After facing several delays due to COVID-19, Adivi Sesh's 'Major' is now finally releasing in theatres on May 27.

Sharing the latest update, Adivi took to Instagram and wrote, "This summer will be massive. Major The Film worldwide on 27th May, 2022."





'Major' has been directed by Sashi Karan Tikka. It was shot simultaneously in two languages - Telugu and Hindi. At the same time, it will be released in Malayalam as well.

The upcoming film revolves around Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai serial attacks.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma also a part of 'Major'. (ANI)

