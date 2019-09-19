Adult film star Jessica Jaymes dies at 40

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): Adult film actress Jessica Jayes passed away on Tuesday at the age of 40.

The cause of Jaymes' death, whose real name is Jessica Michael Redding, is not known and an autopsy is due, Fox News quoted the LA County Coroner's office.

According to TMZ, that first reported her death, a friend went to her San Fernando Valley residence after not hearing from her for some time and found her unconscious.

Jayes purportedly had a history of seizures and sources told TMZ that a variety of prescription drugs was found in her home.

Before acting in adult movies, Jaymes used to teach fourth, fifth and sixth grades students. (ANI)

