Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi Webster, Image courtesy: Instagram
After a day at hospital, Kylie Jenner's baby Stormi is "100% okay"

ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 15:20 IST

Washington DC [USA], Jun 3 (ANI): Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster experienced a minor health scare.
Kylie took to her Instagram story to post a photo of her little one sleeping and revealed that she "spent the day in the hospital." She also confirmed that Stormi is now fine.
"She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home. Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I'm sending so much love and positive energy your way," she captioned.

However, Kylie didn't specify what caused the allergic reaction.
The 21-year-old makeup mogul got emotional in another post on her Instagram story where she showed the setting sun.
"Blessed beyond words. Thank you God. I believe in being a reflection of what you'd like to receive. If you want love, give love. If you want success, wish success," she wrote.
Stormi turned 1-year-old this February and has played a pivotal role in the expansion of her mother's beauty brand. In May, E! News reported that Kylie filed trademarks for "Kylie Baby" which follows along with the same name structure as Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.
It turns out that Kylie's pregnancy and Stormi also inspired some products of her brand.
"Right after we chose Stormi's name, her name really inspired me. I spent a lot of time on this collection and put a lot of detail into it," she said in an Instagram video after giving birth.
Kylie's love for her little munchkin became even more permanent as she, Travis and her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, got Stormi's name tattooed on their arms.
Kylie recently launched her skincare range and was called out by people for her skincare routine. The 21-year-old star received flak for using the foaming face wash and still ending up with a lot of makeup on her face. She also faced backlash for using a filter while washing her face using products from her skincare range. (ANI)

