After Naatu Naatu's Oscar win, Ram Charan receives roaring welcome at Delhi airport

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Basking in Oscar glory, actor Ram Charan landed in Delhi on Friday morning to a grand welcome by his fans at the airport.

A sea of fans carried banners, and posters with his name and photos on them to welcome the actor back to his country after his film RRR's track Naatu Naatu won Best Original song at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.



Ram Charan was all smiles and kept folding his hands and waving as he exit the airport and made his way to his car. His wife Upasana was also papped along with him.



The actor made sure to greet his fans through the sunroof of his car.



Speaking to reporters stationed outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Ram Charan said, "I am pleased and happy. Thank you, everyone. We are proud of M.M Keeravani, S.S. Rajamouli and Chandrabose. Because of their hard work, we went to the red carpet and brought Oscar for India."

Ram Charan described 'Naatu Naatu' as the song of the people of India.

"I thank all the fans and people from North to South and East to West parts of India for watching RRR and making the 'Naatu Naatu' song a superhit. Naatu Naatu was not our song it was the song of the people of India. It gave us an avenue for the Oscars," he added.

If reports are to be believed, Ram Charan is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Earlier during the wee hours of Friday, RRR director SS Rajamouli and Naatu Naatu composer M.M. Keeravaani returned to Hyderbad after attending the Oscars ceremony.

'Naatu Naatu' was the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars. It won the award trumping big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were also present at the big event.

The lyrical composition by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze. (ANI)

