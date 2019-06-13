Dhanush and Priyanka Chopra
Dhanush and Priyanka Chopra

After Priyanka Chopra, Dhanush enters international market with 'Fakir'

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 14:04 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Turns out, actor Priyanka Chopra isn't the only one who is making a name for herself in the international arena! Dhanush too has taken his craft overseas.
After treating the audience with some entertaining Hindi and regional language projects, the actor, with his film 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir', has become quite the global star!
The drama-adventure film, which opened internationally across multiple locations including France, Italy, Spain, Australia, Netherlands, and Hong Kong, has already collected Rs 30 crore in sales.
Directed by Ken Scott, the film is based on a book titled 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe' by Romain Puertolas. The plot revolves around an Indian street magician's journey to Paris, where he finds himself in the midst of an adventure he never bargained for.
Recently, the film released in Japan on June 7 and was received well by the audience. It is next scheduled to release in India, USA, Singapore, Canada, and UK on June 21. (ANI)

