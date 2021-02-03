After Rihanna, Jay Sean extends support to farmers' protest

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): After American pop star Rihanna's recent tweet surrounding the farmers' protest in India, singer-songwriter Jay Sean has expressed his support for farmers, who have been protesting against the Centre's new agri laws.

The 39-year-old singer shared a photo from the farmers' protest on Instagram and called it "one of the largest protests ever in history".

"It's one of the largest protests EVER IN HISTORY, and hardly any mainstream coverage. I live in the US and I've barely seen it on the news or mainstream media. I don't know what needs to be done to raise more awareness and have more eyes on this but I've seen videos that are far too graphic and heartbreaking to post," the 'Eyes on You' hitmaker wrote.

"People that are old enough to be my grandparents being trampled over with no remorse or regard. Pls go to my story where I will post a petition link and something actionable. #istandwithfarmers #farmersprotest," he added.



This post comes after Rihanna extended support to farmers protesting on the borders of India's capital against the three agriculture laws introduced by the Central government. Apart from Rihanna, several other international celebrities such as Amanda Cerny, Lilly Singh, Greta Thunberg came out in support of the farmers.

Rihanna had shared a news report on Tuesday that mentioned the internet shut down in parts of India and tweeted, "why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest."



Reacting to Rihanna's viral tweet, Lilly Singh wrote, "Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED."

Amanda Cerny posted a photo of women farmers on Instagram and in the caption, she wrote, "The world is watching. You don't have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. Always demand freedom of speech, freedom of press, basic human and civil rights-equity and dignity for workers. #FarmersProtest #internetshutdown"

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg had also extended her support to the farmers, saying that she stands in solidarity with the farmers. "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Thunberg wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Several other celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, have also spoken in support of the farmers.

On the other hand, actor Kangana Ranaut, who had supported farm laws called Rihanna a "fool" and said that the protestors were not farmers but "terrorists who are trying to divide India".

"No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like the USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies," Kangana tweeted on Tuesday.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

