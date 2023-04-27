हिंदी खबर
Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha (Image source: Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai, Trisha strike gorgeous pose at 'PS-2' promotion

ANI | Updated: Apr 27, 2023 05:23 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): The team of 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' is on a promotion-spree.
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Trisha Krishnan and Vikram, the actors have been busy attending 'PS-2' fan events and press meets.
Trisha recently shared a BTS picture with Aishwarya from the 'PS-2' promotions.
The image shows the divas sharing smiles as they stood together.

 
 
 
"Nan and Kun," Trisha captioned the post.
Aishwarya is looking graceful in a black floral ethnic suit, whereas Trisha opted for an orange co-ord set.
In the movie, Aishwarya plays the role of Nandini, Queen of Pazhuvoor, while Trisha plays Chola Princess Kundavai.]
A while ago, Aishwayra also treated her fans to one of her ethnic looks from the 'PS-2' promotional events.
Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, is the sequel to the 2022 film. Actor Kamal Haasan has lent his voice to the film's narration. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has composed the music for the film. The period drama is all set to hit the theatres on April 28. (ANI)

