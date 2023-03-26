Akanksha Dubey death: Video of Bhojpuri actress crying inconsolably goes viral

Varanasi [Uttar Pradesh], March 26 (ANI): Hours after the news of Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey's demise broke out, a video went viral in which she is seen breaking down in tears.

If reports are to be believed, Akanksha went live on Instagram before she allegedly ended her life. Several Twitter users shared part of the clip where one can see Akanksha covering her mouth and seems to be crying.





Akanksha was found dead in a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Sarnath on Sunday, police said. Cops suspect that the model-turned-actor died by suicide, but no suicide note has been recovered so far.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police of Varanasi said, "The prima facie report suggests it might be a case of suicide. But we have to wait for the post-mortem report to be sure of the cause of the death."

Akanksha had worked in Bhojpuri cinema, music, and films. Akanksha had a huge fan following on Instagram and her reel videos were quite popular.

It's reported that the actor has risen to fame in quick time. She started gaining prominence as one of the well-known artists of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

