Akhil Akkineni starrer 'Agent' Trailer is out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): The makers of the movie 'Agent', have unveiled the trailer.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced in a post, "AKHIL AKKINENI - MAMMOOTTY: 'AGENT' TRAILER ARRIVES... Here's the action-packed trailer of #Agent... Stars #AkhilAkkineni and #Mammootty with #DinoMorea and #SakshiVaidya... Surender Reddy directs... #AgentTrailer: https://youtu.be/kPWVAiqZYOg #Agent is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara... In *cinemas* 28 April 2023 in #Telugu and #Malayalam. #AnilSunkara."

The trailer won't disclose much about the plotline. Yet, it creates a great impression. From the presentation of every character to action choreography to world-class cinematography to thumping BGM to sharp cuts to top-notch production values, the trailer is packed with everything that one would expect in this crazy combination.

Akhil is presented in a first-of-its-kind power-packed role as a spy who is daring, dashing, and wild. He gets into the action when it's required and everything, we see on screen is just wow. Akhil spellbinds with his stunts and wild performance. His character is hyperactive which brings freshness to the narrative.

Superstar Mammootty and Dino Morea are great value addition, wherein Sakshi Vaidya appeared stunning in the romantic episodes. The trailer advocates the kind of action we are going to witness on screen.

Rasool Ellore captured every frame so stylishly and Hip Hop Thamizha's music is another big asset. The production values are of Hollywood standard.

The story for the movie was provided by Vakkantham Vamsi. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainment and Surender 2 Cinema, National Award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor. Avinash Kolla took care of the art department. Ajay Sunkara, and Pathi Deepa Reddy are the co-producers of the film. (ANI)

