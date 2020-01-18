Akshay Kumar's humorous anniversary wish for Twinkle Khanna

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Akshay Kumar on Friday routed away from the usual cheesy ways of anniversary wishes and rather shared a funny post as he wished wife, Twinkle, a very happy anniversary, that made the Internet chuckled away.

The duo is celebrating their many years of togetherness, and on this special occasion, the 'Good Newwz' actor hopped on to Instagram to share a very dramatic post.

The anniversary post shared by the 52-year-old actor, saw Akshay wearing some unusual monster looking makeup and is trying to bite his better half.



Alongside the funny poster, the actor wrote: "Visual representation of what married life looks like...some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like...as you can see

All said and done, I wouldn't have it any other way, Happy Anniversary Tina...with love from Pakshiraja."

The post chuckled the Internet away, and the online commentators couldn't curb their funny reactions from posting.

Bollywood actor Bhumi Padnekar too joined the rest of the followers and wrote 'So sweet' followed by a heart emoticon.

The 'Barsaat' actor also reposted the same post on her Instagram handle.

Twinkle earlier in 2018 had bankrolled the Akshay Kumar-starrer comedy-drama 'Padman' which got great reviews from the public. (ANI)

