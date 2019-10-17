Alan Walker (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Alan Walker (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Alan Walker announces India leg of aviation tour with Sunburn Arena

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 21:26 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The 13th edition of Asia's largest music festival, Sunburn, will bring to India another massive multi-city Sunburn Arena tour with the legendary British-born Norwegian artist and record producer Alan Walker.
Walker's entry comes after Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike's performances were announced for the upcoming fest earlier last month.
After Oslo and South China, Alan Walker will be bringing the first leg of his much-awaited 'Aviation Tour' into South Asia with his first-ever Arena tour in India.
He will be performing his electronic jam across three cities in India which are Bengaluru followed by Mumbai and culminating with the capital city of New Delhi on 6, 7 and 8th December, respectively.
Donning his trademark mask and hoodie, Walker has made quite a name for himself in the music world, with more than 15 billion audio and video streams worldwide as well as around 40 million followers on social media and 10 million subscribers on Spotify.
The 21-year-old's first performance in India goes back to 2016 when he blew listeners away with his now-classic hit 'Faded' among other tunes.
This time around, Walker is expected to perform his hit tracks, as well as music from his first album, 'Different World', which dropped at the end of 2018.
The Electronic, Dance, Music (EDM) maven has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business, including Bruno Mars, Miley Cyrus, Sia and Avicii.
Walker is listed as one of the top 100 most popular artists on Spotify, and some of his more popular singles include 'On My Way,' 'Alone,' 'All Falls Down' and 'Diamond Heart.'
He has supported artists such as Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Kygo, performing at many of the best music festivals around the world - Coachella, Tomorrowland, Ultra, Lollapalooza - you name it, and he's likely to have played there.
Even more, he has been nominated 13 times for various music awards and snagged the No 17 spot on DJ MAG Top 100.
"The Alan Walker Aviation Tour across India is the first of a total of eight concerts to be published for the Aviation Tour," said Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live.
Tickets of the upcoming festival will go live on October 20 at 12 noon IST on bookmyshow.com starting from Rs 500 onwards. (ANI)

