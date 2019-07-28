Alex Rodriguez celebrates his birthday with Yankees-themed bash

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): After an epic party in Miami in honour of fiancee Jennifer Lopez's 50th birthday, the couple had another bash celebrating the 44th birthday of former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

Over the weekend, Rodriguez shared photos and videos from the birthday bash, which seems to be a celebration of the athlete's career with the New York Yankees, People reported.

Photos from the bash show party decorations featuring the retired slugger's name and jersey number.



Besides, his birthday cake also featured the team's symbol as well as the trademark pinstripe pattern that appears on their home jerseys.

In another touching instance, Rodriguez shared a video from the party, which showed him dancing with one of his daughters as well as Lopez to Alicia Keys' anthem 'New York'.

Although Rodriguez couldn't resist dancing on his big day, Lopez's celebrations have taken their toll on him.

In an Instagram video he shared earlier on Friday, the former MLB star revealed he suffered from immense pain following the birthday bash of Jennifer Lopez in Miami on Wednesday.

"Jennifer's done 28 shows in about 58 days. She has two more here domestically here in Miami. Last night for her birthday, it was a big one, it was 50. I danced for about an hour and seven minutes," Alex said in the video.

"I am so sore from one night of dancing, I don't know how Jennifer does it!" he captioned the video.

Lopez's birthday party was attended by a number of celebrity guests, including LA Reid, Ryan Seacrest, Fat Joe, DJ Khaled and Ashanti.

"It was actually epic -- it was a real friends and family thing," a source inside the party told People. "It was like the closest people in her life and you could tell by the way she said hello to everyone that it wasn't work." (ANI)